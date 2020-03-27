Discussing coronavirus with your kids can be a challenge. Kristen Bellis here to help.

On March 30, the Good Place star is set to host #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall, an exclusive hour-long special to provide a kid's-eye view of life amid coronavirus.

Featuring medical experts and celebrity guests, the taped program will address youngsters' questions and concerns and offer tips and first-hand accounts from people around the country about social distancing and everyday life amid the current pandemic.

And, in the name of social distancing, all guests will connect via video from around the country, includingAlicia Keys, Russell Wilson and Ciara as well as Nickelodeon alums Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson.