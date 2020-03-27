Jessica Alba & Shay Mitchell's Facialist Shares Spa-at-Home Tips

Shutterstock; E! Illustration
Fri., 27 Mar. 2020
With a dedicated celebrity clientele including Jessica Alba, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Kelly Rowland, Shay Mitchell, Lea Michele and January Jones, expert facialist and skin care specialist Shani Darden knows how to make skin glow. And lucky for us, she's given us a rundown of how to get that glow at home.
Darden makes it easy to follow her step-by-step process featuring a variety of coveted skin care products, including her own signature line of skin care, now available at Sephora. With cleansers, masks, and even fancy tech treatments, you can recreate that same fresh-faced look Darden's clients have when they leave her care.
But before you get started, Darden wants to remind you of a couple things. First, "Make sure to wear sunscreen every single day, even while you're at home as UV rays still come through the windows," she notes. And as you're doing your at-home treatment, make sure you don't forget your lips!
"One of my favorite at-home tips is to exfoliate your lips with a soft toothbrush and follow with a hydrating lip balm," Darden says. "Exfoliating your lips is often overlooked, but your lips will be super plump and hydrated afterwards!"
"First step is to cleanse the skin," Darden instructs. "I love a gentle cleanser that effectively cleanses the skin without stripping it. Cleansing Serum is great at removing all traces of makeup and impurities, while repairing and hydrating the skin at the same time. Oat Bran Extract helps to repair the barrier of the skin and prevent moisture loss while Sodium Hyaluronate attracts moisture to the skin. I love to remove cleanser with two pieces of wet gauze to ensure all traces of cleanser are removed."
"Second step is exfoliation, which is one of the most important parts of an at home facial," she says. "I love the Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Peel Pads which combine AHAs and BHAs to exfoliate and clear out your pores. AHAs like lactic acid and glycolic acid help to remove the dead, dry layer of skin on the surface. BHAs like salicylic acid go deep into your pores to dissolve congestion, leading to clear, bright skin."
"For the third step, I love to add in microcurrent to an at-home facial," Darden shares. "NuFace's Trinity Pro uses low level electrical current to tone, tighten, and lift the skin. It's a super easy treatment to do at home and regular treatments will help your skin to stay in a more lifted position."
And the next step? Darden says, "After microcurrent, follow up with LED light therapy. It's one of my absolute favorite treatments for glowing skin. You can use an LED device like a Deesse Mask to boost collagen in the skin, minimize fine lines and wrinkles, and increase circulation to give your skin an amazing glow. It can also help to speed up healing and kill acne causing bacteria, leading to fewer breakouts and clear skin overall."
"The next step is masking," she says. "One of my favorite masks lately is the Dr. Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Modeling Mask. It's deeply hydrating and soothing on the skin which is perfect during a facial."
Last but not least, Darden says, "The final step is to follow up with a hyaluronic acid serum like Dr. Nigma's Serum No 1 and a great moisturizer for your skin type." Made of Plant Stem Cells that reduce the appearance of deep wrinkles and protect skin from harmful UV rays, this serum is also hydrating and plumping.
For moisturizers, Darden has two suggestions depending on your skin type. "I love Weightless Oil-Free Moisturizer for people who have normal to oily skin. It hydrates without causing congestion and restores suppleness in the skin," she says.
And for dry skin? "I love iS Clinical's Reparative Moisture Emulsion," says Darden. It keeps skin smooth and fights signs of aging using pharmaceutical-grade botanicals, peptides, marine extracts and antioxidants.
