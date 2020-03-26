Mariska Hargitay, Ice-Tand more members of the Law & Order:SVU family are mourning the loss of one of their crew members.

On Thursday, the SVU show runner Warren Leight announced that Josh Wallwork, a member of the costume and wardrobe department died of complications from the coronavirus this week. He tweeted, "Very sad news today. One of our costumers, and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, passed away from complications of Covd-19 [sic]. Cast and crew send love and prayers to his family and friends. We are heartbroken."

"Heartbroken we are. I don't think I ever saw him without a smile on his face. He brought love and kindness everywhere he went. Always ready with the joke. The SVU Corredor [sic] will never be the same," Mariska, who's been on the show since 1999, shared on social media. "We will miss you Josh #ForeverinOurHearts."