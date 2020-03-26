Here's What's Coming to and Leaving Hulu in April 2020

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., 26 Mar. 2020 8:31 AM
There's never been a better time to stay home and watch TV.
With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world, those who are able to socially distance from the comfort of their homes are in luck—because Hulu has a brand new slate of additions for April.
After all, with many of us passing the time by lounging on the couch catching up on movies and TV shows, some may be in the mood for some fresh content stirred into the digital mix—and they're going to get it on Hulu in just a few days.
The new additions notably include Parasite, this year's Oscar-winning Best Picture. With new content coming, there's also a list of shows and movies making their exit come next month—so make sure to give them a final watch before bidding them farewell.
Without further ado, here's what's coming and leaving Hulu in April:
April 1
Kabukicho Sherlock: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
60 Days In: Narcoland: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 4 (TLC)
Alone: Complete Season 6 (History)
Breaking Amish: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (TLC)
Bring It!: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)
Chopped: Complete Season 36 (Food Network)
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 12 (Food Network)
Dance Moms: Complete Seasons 2 & 6 (Lifetime)
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 27 – 29 (Food Network)
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
Fast N' Loud: Complete Season 13 (Discovery)
Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper): Special (HGTV)
Forged in Fire: Complete Season 6 (History)
Gold Medal Families: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)
Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
20th Century Fox
House Hunters: Complete Season 120 (HGTV)
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)
Little Women: L.A.: Complete Seasons 7 & 8 (Lifetime)
Love It or List It: Complete Season 14 (HGTV)
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 9 (FYI)
Marrying Millions: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)
Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 10 & 11 (HGTV)
Taken at Birth: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
The Food That Built America: Complete Season 1 (History)
The Kitchen: Complete Seasons 16 – 18 (Food Network)
Til Death Do Us Part: Complete Season 1 (ID)
TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1 (FYI)
The Ant Bully (2006)
Bangkok Dangerous (2008)
Bend It Like Beckham (2003)
Blazing Saddles (1974)
The Book Of Eli (2010)
The Boost (1988)
The Chumscrubber (2005)
Diary of a Hitman (1991)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who (2008)
Columbia Pictures
Dr. T. and the Women (2000)
The Eternal (1998)
Free Birds (2013)
The Full Monty (1997)
Fun in Acapulco (1963)
Gator (1976)
Get Smart (2008)
Gods and Monsters (1998)
Gorky Park (1983)
Hud (1963)
Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)
Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
Let Me In (2010)
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
The Mexican (2001)
Misery (1990)
Moll Flanders (1996)
Phone Booth (2003)
Repentance (2014)
Risky Business (1983)
Romancing the Stone (1984)
The Jewel of the Nile (1985)
The Sender (1982)
Shirley Valentine (1989)
Spider-Man (2002)
Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019)
Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter (2019)
Who Let The Dogs Out (2019)
The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)
Zombieland (2009)
April 3
Future Man: Complete Final Season (Season 3) (Hulu)
Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)
Siren: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)
April 6
Too Cautious Hero: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Courtesy of NEON + CJ Entertainment
April 7
No Guns Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
April 8
Parasite (2019)
April 9
Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series Premiere (ABC)
Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Complete Season 2a (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Little Joe (2019)
April 10
Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 (Bravo)
April 12
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)
April 14
The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart: Series Premiere (ABC)
The Baker and the Beauty: Series Premiere (ABC)
Songland: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
Vault (2019)
Unlocked (2017)
Fox
April 15
Mrs. America: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)
The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular: Special (Fox)
A Teacher (2013)
The Messenger (2009)
April 16
What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2 Premiere (FX)
Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)
April 20
Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)
A Kind of Murder (2016)
April 22
Special-7: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
April 23
Cunningham (2019)
April 24
Abominable (2019)
April 29
Footloose (2011)
TriStar
My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)
American Buffalo (1996)
Cinderfella (1960)
Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
Golden Gate (1994)
The Bellboy (1960)
The Patsy (1964)
The Tenant (1976)
Unforgettable (1996)
Buffalo 66 (1998)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
Still Smokin' (1983)
Earth Girls Are Easy (1988)
Judgment Day (1999)
Lord of War (2005)
National Lampoon's Dirty Movie (2011)
National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)
Universal Pictures
Southie (1999)
The Last Stand (2013)
The Last Warrior (2000)
The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
The Spy Next Door (2010)
28 Days Later (2003)
Robin Hood (1991)
Say Anything (1989)
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004)
Bridget Jones's Baby (2016)
Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)
For Colored Girls (2010)
John Q (2002)
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985)
National Lampoon's Vacation (1983)
Vegas Vacation (1997)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?