Just when you thought you'd seen it all on TV, there's Dick Wolf with a surprise. The legendary producer is pulling off a rarity with two of his shows, Chicago PD and FBI, and staging a crossover. We know, you're thinking, "Wait, aren't they on different networks?" They sure are, which is why this crossover is so special.

In the Wednesday, March 25 episode of Chicago PD, Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) was temporarily reassigned to the New York FBI bureau after Voight (Jason Beghe) thought she was crossing too many boundaries.

Following the episode, Wolf Entertainment confirmed the Chicago PD character will appear in the March 31 episode of FBI. The official Wolf Entertainment Twitter account shared the above photo with Spiridakos and FBI star Zeeko Zaki who plays Agent Omar Adom on the CBS drama.