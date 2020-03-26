Elle Fanning Shows Off Pretty in Pink Hair in New Selfie

As for which social media platform she's most intimidated by, Elle admitted, "Twitter scares me! Oh my God, Twitter is so intense. Instagram I do enjoy; I have a private account and a public account."

And, just like, everyone else, All The Bright Places star confessed she spends time in the comments section. "People can say they don't read any comments, but...Mmm, yeah, you do! I do! Of course you look!" she continued. "'Oh, your ankles look huge.' What the heck?! It is bizarre, like, who is this person?"

While growing up in the public eye during the social media age does prove to be challenging sometimes, Elle shared that she follows a piece of advice that her Maleficent co-star Angelina Jolie gave her.

"Sometimes I feel like I don't know all the information," she told InStyle back in October. "Like, am I qualified to speak on this? But I also think it's OK for people to say that they don't know or aren't sure yet. Angelina said that to me after a recent interview we did for Maleficent 2. She said, 'You know what? It's OK not to answer things.' I mean, I'm still learning."