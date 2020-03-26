Another day, another celeb is going live on the 'gram.

For today's dose of entertainment, Julianne Hough, Venus Williams, Chris Lane and more will inspire you to get moving and rock out.

Here's everything you can look forward to streaming in real time on Thursday, March 26:

LIVE With Kelly and Ryan at 9 a.m. EST/PST: Have kids at home? Bob "Science Bob" Pflugfelder is set to join Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest to demonstrate how to make a lava lamp with pantry staples.

The View at 11 a.m. EST/10 a.m. CT: Craving the latest "Hot Topics?" The ladies of The View are breaking down today's current events.

Stephen Curry's Instagram Live at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST: The NBA star is getting the latest updates on COVID-19 from Dr. Anthony Fauci.