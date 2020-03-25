Ranking Every Single Reveal From The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer marches on.

We're two and a half seasons into the Fox reality series, and we've seen a total of 36 celebrities unmasked, some to greater reactions than others. Responses have ranged from "oh" to "OH MY GOD," and we're taking a look back at them all as we rank every single reveal from worst to best, least shocking to most shocking, least exciting to most exciting. Yes, all three of those at once!

Some, we realized we completely forgot about. And there are some we will never, ever be able to forget, no matter how hard we try, either because the eyes of their costume is burned into our soul forever, or because it was Sarah Palin performing "Baby Got Back." Could you name all 36 celebs before you scroll down? Try it—we gave you Palin for free.