In times like these, big acts of thoughtfulness go a big way.

Like many married couples, Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane have found themselves social distancing and staying indoors in hopes of flattening the Coronavirus curve.

And while some partners have found these times to be challenging, it's brought others even closer together. For the country music singer and his leading lady, they have quickly found plenty of ways to keep their romance strong.

"Honestly, when I'm home in Nashville and not on the road, we typically spend most of our nights in with our dog, Cooper. We have tried to be outdoors as much as possible like going on walks, hanging out in our backyard and we've been having a blast playing games," Chris shared with E! News exclusively. "Pool, ping pong, cards. I think right now, just being there for each other, checking in on each other and taking care of one another is helping us stay closer than ever."

While indoors, the newlyweds have been cooking and pouring a glass of wine together.