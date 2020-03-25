The Royal Family may be a tight-knit clan, but with Prince Charles contracting the coronavirus, they're keeping their distance.

On Wednesday afternoon, Clarence House revealed the Prince of Wales tested positive for the novel COVID-19 after exhibiting "mild symptoms" in recent days. While the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla is in close contact with Charles, they said her results came back negative. "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus," the statement reads. Their statement added the Prince "remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

According to a source, the Prince and Duchess are currently at Birkhall, Charles' Scottish home on Queen Elizabeth's Balmoral estate in Scotland. "Both are self-isolating and Camilla is following medical advice while Charles is recovering. He is in ‘good spirits' his aides told us today, and is still working from his estate," the E! source shares.