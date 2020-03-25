It was an inspiring moment, when Bachelor Nation reached into its past and named Clare Crawley, who first appeared on The Bachelor in 2014, as the next Bachelorette.

Now also a veteran of Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor Winter Games, Clare remains best known for telling Juan Pablo Galavis off when he gave her the brush before not-proposing to Nikki Ferrell and shirking the usual declaration of love that caps off each season (even when the declarer later has second thoughts).

"I thought I knew what kind of man you were and—I'm not done," Clare said as a not terribly broken up Juan Pablo attempted to cut her off at the pass with some bemused "OK's."

"Do you know when I made my decision?" he asked.