Justin Timberlake really is a man of the woods.

On Wednesday, the "SexyBack" singer checked in with fans and showcased the unique way he and wife Jessica Biel are social distancing. Taken during the couple's walk through a snowy mountain range, Justin snapped a picture of The Sinner star in the middle of the picturesque field.

"Out here social distancing with the fam and a lot of these [tree emojis]," he captioned the stunning photo. "I hope you guys are staying safe and healthy. We need to stick together and look out for each other during this crazy time."

He added, "While there's a lot of chaos and confusion right now, there's also a lot of good and so many ways to help." Justin also took the time to highlight the charities he supports that are providing relief to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. In his stories, he linked back to Feeding America, The Red Cross, Save The Children and World Central Kitchen to encourage his followers to make a donation.