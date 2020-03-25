Does Hannah Ann Sluss have a new man?

The Bachelor star appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Viall Files and suggested she's getting to know someone new.

While the model from Tennessee said she hasn't been on a "legit date" since her split from Peter Weber, she acknowledged she's "getting to know some people" and that "there's one person in particular" who she's "excited to go on a date with" after the global coronavirus pandemic. However, Sluss wouldn't name names. In fact, she wouldn't even reveal the guy's profession, noting it would "give it away." The only clues she did provide are that he's not a musician and that she hasn't been seen with him.

"He's someone that's been really nice, and I'm excited to get to know more," she said. "It's weird because, like, when I'm actually liking someone now, not the whole world knows about it. Like, it's nice just to have private conversations, slowly get to know someone and not have everyone know every detail."

Although, she made it clear they are not in an exclusive relationship and that she's open to other suitors. She also later said she's "going to be single for a while."

"I'm not going to be exclusive for a while," Sluss said at one point. "I'm getting to know lots of different people, but I will say there is one person in particular that I'm excited to go on a date with after all this is over with. Really excited about it."