Sure, we've all got the time these days, but that doesn't mean we want to wile it away getting our sweat on.

So Dogpound founding trainer Austin Pohlen—who puts the likes of Hailey Bieber (and husband Justin Bieber), Sarah Hyland, Kaia Gerber and Adam Levine through their paces at the workout studio's West Hollywood outpost—has some good news: you can totally get a head-to-sculpt in just minutes a day. But in the immortal words of RuPaul (and Britney Spears), you better work.

"My celeb clients love mini circuits where there are four to eight exercises and they go through them as fast as possible for three to five rounds mixing abs or cardio in between," Pohlen explains to E! News of his high intensity interval training sessions. "Nobody wants to spend hours working out at home, so the quicker they can get through the workout and focus on other things the better!"