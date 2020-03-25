Make no mistake: Kendall Jenner is taking social distancing seriously.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made this perfectly clear after a fan questioned her behavior amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

It all started on Tuesday after the 24-year-old model posted a photo of herself sitting in her red convertible on Instagram Stories.

"Just had to start her up," Kendall wrote alongside the image.

A follower then re-shared the photo and told Kendall she should "stay home." After a second follower pointed out Kendall was just turning on the car—not driving it—the first follower issued an apology.

"Oh okay HAHAHA I thought she's [going] to roam around," the first follower replied. "Sorry."

Kendall then cleared up any confusion.

"Of course I'm staying home!!" she wrote. "Taking this quarantine v seriously...but also not a bad idea to get some fresh air as long as you keep a safe distance from others and follow all guidelines :) everyone stay healthy."