"He invited us to come down. He's like, 'Wouldn't you rather be Florida oceanfront on the beach than in the Hamptons?' Like, 'Oh yeah, does sound kind of better doesn't it?' Like, 'Well OK, I just hope your father I don't stress each other out because I can't have stress.' So we made a little pact with each other, Mario and I, that won't stress each other out and we've been getting along really great and I'm feeling better but that's why I've been quarantined now for 11 days," she told us exclusively.



And for any OG Real Housewives of New York City fans wondering if this means there's any chance Ramona and Mario would get back together, the Ageless by Ramona founder told us, "You know what, I love Mario but we just have a great friendship at this point," adding that Mario is a "great father" and he and Avery talk every day.

Singer has one last piece of advice for getting through these tough times: " You have to laugh every day, put a smile on your face and think positive. This will pass, it will take time. But you have to have a positive outlook. You know, I really believe that if something negative comes, something positive [comes] out of this negative situation. People are realizing it, how important family and friends are and your health and you know we are only one world, one big country where, you know, it's just a learning curve."

