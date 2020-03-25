This famous mother and daughter are the musical duo we need right now.

It's no secret that Courteney Cox and her 15-year-old daughter Coco Arquette take to the piano sometimes for a serenade. Luckily for fans sitting and scrolling at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the actress and her child tackled a familiar tune on Tuesday night: Hamilton's "Burn."

With Cox accompanying her on the piano, Arquette belted out the lyrics to the well-known Broadway track.

"Coco and I were pretty embarrassed by our last attempt at this song when talking to @theellenshow...So we had to redeem ourselves. #hamilton #burn #linmanuelmiranda ???."