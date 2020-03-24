Could There Be a Season 2 of Tiger King?

There may be more Tiger King for us all to look forward to.

Since its release over the weekend, Netflix's docuseries about the fight between several exotic cat owners has been shocking people all over the place. Who knew the world of illegal lions and tigers was so filled with polygamy, missing husbands, and attempted murder for hire? And also music videos? The seven episode series is packed to the brim with so much more than than we ever imagined, so naturally, when it ended, we all immediately started clamoring for more of this madness to keep us entertained inside our houses.

In a new interview with EW, directors and producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin made it sound like more could be coming.

"To be continued," Chaiklin told the site. "I mean, yes we have a crazy amount of footage and it's a story that's still unfolding. We're not sure yet, but there could be a follow-up on this story because there's a lot that's still unfolding in it, and it'll be just as dramatic and just as colorful as what has unfolded these past few years."