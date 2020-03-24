Taylor Swift's BFF Todrick Hall Blasts Kim Kardashian in Explicit Rant

Todrick Hall is taking sides in the feud between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift.

Last week, never-before-seen footage from Taylor and Kanye West's infamous 2016 phone conversation was leaked to the Internet. At first, all parties involved stayed mum on the topic, but eventually the pop star broke her silence.

On Monday afternoon, Swift took to Instagram to state, "Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recoded that somebody edited, and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)... SWIPE UP to see what really matters." She linked out to Feeding America and the World Health Organization, organizations aiding those impacted by the coronavirus.

In response, Kardashian accused Swift of "lying" and manipulating the situation.