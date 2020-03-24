The Office Turns 15: Find Out What the Cast Is Up to Now

Fire up your Crock-Pot to make some chili and start stretching it out to do some parkour, it's time to celebrate The Office.

While any day is a good day to celebrate NBC's iconic sitcom, March 24 is especially relevant, as the series that made stars out of Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson and more premiered 15 years ago.

Viewers spent nine years in the Dunder-Mifflin office, falling in love with the relationships (Jim and Pam forever!), laughing at every single prank Jim pulled and crying with every departure. (We still lose it over Michael Scott's goodbye.)

While The Office ended its 201 episode run in 2013, the show and its characters remain as popular as ever, thanks to streaming services and .GIFs that just never get old. Talk about the best 9-to-5 ever.

Since the show went off the air (though a revival has reportedly been in the works), the paper-pushers have gone on to other projects, with one fan-favorite becoming one of Hollywood's hottest new directors and two of the stars teaming up for a hit podcast.