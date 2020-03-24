The world of entertainment has lost a legend.

Tony Award-winning playwright and screenwriter, Terrence McNally, passed away after suffering from complications due to Coronavirus, E! News has learned. He was also a lung cancer survivor who lived with chronic pulmonary disease.

According to documents shared with E! News, McNally died at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida on Tuesday.

He was 81 years old.

The four-time Tony Award winner was best known for his work: Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Master Class, Ragtime, Love! Valour! Compassion! and so many others.

In light of McNally's death, many Hollywood stars have taken to social media to express their heartache and sorrow.

"Saddened to hear of the passing of Terrence McNally," James Corden tweeted. "He was an absolute gentleman and his commitment to the theatre was unwavering. He will be missed by so many of us."

Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote on Twitter, "Heartbroken over the loss of Terrence McNally, a giant in our world, who straddled plays and musicals deftly. Grateful for his staggering body of work and his unfailing kindness."