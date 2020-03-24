BTS Debuts Series to Help Fans Learn Korean Amid Social Distancing

Want to learn a new language while practicing social distancing? BTS is here to help.

The K-Pop group is helping fans learn Korean by releasing 30 lessons via the fan community platform Weverse. The educational materials will cover a number of topics, including consonants and vowels, vocabulary and greetings and expressions.

According to Rolling Stone, each lesson is about three minutes long and has been developed by researchers at the Korean Language Content Institute and Professor Heo Yong of the Department of Korean Education at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies. The group's record label, Big Hit Entertainment, told the magazine the episodes are "designed to make it easy and fun for global fans who have difficulty enjoying BTS' music and contents due to the language barrier."

"There are only limited ways our fans could learn Korean with ease," Big Hit Entertainment founder, Bang Si-Hyuk, said in a statement to the outlet. "Big Hit has created Korean learning media using artist content for a more rewarding and immersive experience for our fans."