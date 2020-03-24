Lady Gaga is postponing the release of her new album, Chromatica, amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Grammy winner took to social media on Tuesday to announce the album delay, sharing a heartfelt message with her fans. In her post, Gaga noted that she hopes followers are "staying safe" and practicing "social distancing."

"I wanted to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I've made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatic," Gaga wrote. "I will announce a new 2020 release date soon."

"This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic."

Instead, Gaga wants to focus on "finding solutions" during this time.