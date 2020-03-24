EXCLUSIVE!

See The Challenge: Total Madness Cast Discover Their New and "Terrifying" Bunker

The Challenge: Total Madness

It's Total Madness when The Challenge returns for its landmark 35th season and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the MTV show's season premiere.

In the below video, the cast of The Challenge: Total Madness gets to check out their new gigs. Gone are the jungle houses, the spacious mansions and the lavish pools. Instead, the cast is living in a bunker. They're totally isolated.

"For the first time ever, we are living in a nuclear bomb shelter," Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, says in the exclusive sneak peek below. "This place is terrifying."

The clip features the cast seeing their new digs for the first time. Their reactions range from "What the f—k?" to "Holy s—t!" and "Wow, dude. We're in a bunker!" The luxuries of old Challenge houses are nowhere to be seen.

"I'm in this dungeon type thing. I'm like, ‘Where's the hot tub? Where's the mimosas? Where the heck is the sun?'" Mattie Breaux says.

It's safe to say everyone is in disbelief about their new home base. "Surely this isn't it," Melissa Reeves says. "There's no windows. There's hardly any air. There's no wardrobe space. I've stepped into prison!"

They've got a blanket, toilet paper and a bar of soap that looks like it's seen better days.

While going through the house, the cast finds what appears to be a living room (couches and some games?), a war room full of screens and lots and lots of hallways. However, there is a kitchen, gym, a small pool and some other luxuries for the cast to use while they are in competition with one another.

Meet the cast below.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Kaycee Clark

Kaycee is a Big Brother veteran.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Christopher Jordan "Swaggy C" Williams

He hails from Big Brother.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Aneesa Ferreira

This is Aneesa's 13th time on The Challenge.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Jordan Wisely

Jordan is on his sixth appearance.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Faysal Shawn "Fessy" Shafaat

His credits include Big Brother and American Ninja Warrior.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Bayleigh Dayton

She comes to The Challenge from Big Brother.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Tori Deal

Tori is on her fourth appearance.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Nelson Thomas

Nelson is on his sixth Challenge.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Melissa Reeves

Melissa is on her third appearance.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Jenna Compono

This will be her eighth time on The Challenge.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Stephen Bear

He's on his third The Challenge appearance.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Jennifer Lee

Jennifer comes to The Challenge from The Amazing Race.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Josh Martinez

Josh is on The Challenge No. 3.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Dee Nguyen

Dee is on her third Challenge appearance.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Ashley Mitchell

Ashley is on her seventh The Challenge.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Tula "Big T" Fazakerley

"Big T" is on her second The Challenge competition.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Wes Bergmann

Wes is on The Challenge number 13.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Nany Gonzalez

Nany is on her ninth The Challenge experience.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Cory Wharton

Cory is on his seventh The Challenge appearance.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Jennifer West

Jennifer is on her second Challenge.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Jay Starrett

This will be Jay's first time on The Challenge. He previously competed on Survivor.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Kyle Christie

Kyle is on his fifth Challenge.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Asaf Goren

Asaf is a rookie this season, coming from Big Brother Israel and So You Think You Can Dance.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Mattie Breaux

Mattie is just on her second The Challenge appearance.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Kailah Casillas

Kailah is on her fifth Challenge.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio

This is Johnny's 20th Challenge.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

CT Tamburello

This is CT's 17th time on The Challenge.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Rogan O'Connor

This is Rogan's third time on The Challenge.

The Challenge: Total Madness premieres Wednesday, April 1 with a 90-minute episode on MTV.

