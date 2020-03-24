Gigi Hadid Shares Never-Before-Seen PDA Photo With Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid is feeling nostalgic.

On Monday, the model treated fans to some throwback pictures on Instagram—and even included a PDA-packed snap with her boyfriend Zayn Malik.

"(oldie) camera roll finds !" she captioned the post, along with the hashtag #stayhome.

Taken around the holidays, Gigi captured sweet moments from visiting her mom Yolanda Hadid's farm. In the series of pictures, the 24-year-old can be seen riding horses and taking in the breathtaking scenery around her. She also threw in a picture of herself with her on-again-off-again beau, who is planting a big smooch on Gigi's cheek while they pose in front of the Christmas tree.

According to a source, this was around the time that the fan-favorite couple reconciled following their January 2019 split. "Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December," the insider told E! News. "Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance."