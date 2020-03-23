For the last time, Taylor Swiftwould still like to be excluded from this narrative.

Days after the alleged audio from a now-infamous phone conversation between her and Kanye West leaked online, Swift is addressing the matter publicly for the first time.

"Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked," the singer wrote via Instagram Stories, "proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recoded that somebody edited, and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)... SWIPE UP to see what really matters."

Swift sent her followers to the website for Feeding America, the non-profit network of food banks aiding those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organizations I've been donating to. If you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this crisis," she added.