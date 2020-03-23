Pucker up!

Tyler Cameron, Hannah Brown and their "Quarantine Crew" have been keeping busy by making some hilarious TikTok videos. For the gang's recent masterpiece, the Bachelorette runner up got a surprise kiss from his pal Matt James, which made for one hilarious post.

In the prank-styled video, Tyler and Matt stood on opposite sides of their friend Kate Dooley and leaned in to give her a kiss on both cheeks. Much to their surprise, Kate pulled away at the last second and the two buds ended up sharing an unexpected peck on the lips. They captioned the post, "hehe got em."

Before sharing their kiss fail, Hannah teamed up with Tyler's brother Ryan Cameron for a synchronized dance. Showing off her Dancing With The Stars skills, The Bachelor alum busted a move to The Dance Queen Group's "Funky Town."

Further proving that they're the best account on TikTok, the Quarantine Crew tackled the "Flip The Switch" challenge with an epic video.