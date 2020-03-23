Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Boyfriend David Cruz Dead at 51

David Cruz has passed away.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to E! News that Cruz died on Saturday at the age of 51. According to multiple reports, he passed away at the Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York. The medical examiner also confirmed that the cause of death was heart disease.

During his lifetime, Cruz formed a relationship with Jennifer Lopez. The pair were reportedly high school sweethearts and started dating when she was just 15 years old.

Cruz and Lopez were together for about a decade before they called it quits in the '90s, just as her career started to rise to a new level.

The actress and singer went on to marry Ojani Noa in 1997. However, they split less than a year later. She then went on to marry Cris Judd in 2001. Although, they also called it quits after less than a year of marriage.