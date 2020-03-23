by Alyssa Morin | Mon., 23 Mar. 2020 3:08 AM
Go ahead and call on the pup-arazzi!
In case you're having a ruff start to your week, E! News has you covered with some fun and feel-good news: Today marks National Puppy Day.
That's right, March 23 is all about celebrating our furry friends. And even if you don't have a puppy of your own, that doesn't mean you can join in on the fun.
For the unofficial holiday, we've rounded up adorable and drool-worthy (see what we did there?) pics of celebrities showing off their dogs.
Whether it's Chris Evans snapping a quick selfie with his best bud, Dodger, or Lisa Vanderpump sharing the spotlight with her fabulous Pomeranian named Giggy, these pups are certainly living their best life.
Other notable celebs with their puppies? Orlando Bloom recently posed with his dog Mighty during Fashion Week, Diane Guerrero likes to share videos and pics of her two furry babies and we all know Paris Hilton is the queen of having pets.
So if you need a little pick-me-up or want to distract yourself from work, scroll through our gallery below!
Henry Cavill/Instagram
A super pup deserves a super name: Kal. The Superman actor seems to have taken inspiration from his role when naming his American Akita.
Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo
The Vanderpump Rules star shares the spotlight with her fabulous Pomeranian, Giggy.
Diane Guerrero/Instagram
"My douuuugs," the author and Orange Is the New Black star shares on Instagram of her two pups.
Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock
Bloom's fluffy pup, Mighty, knows how to work a camera crew!
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock
"Happy birthday to the coolest frenchie in the world," the rapper writes on Instagram of her little guy. "I love my puppy son so much and I couldn't picture my life without you."
Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram
Puppy love! The Bachelor Nation couple is now a family of four with the addition of their two furry babies: Ramen and Pinot G (who are both Golden Retrievers).
J Balvin/Instagram
Because two is better than one! The Colores singer strikes a pose with his adorable Golden Retrievers.
BACKGRID
Coffee run! The new couple had an adorable pup join them while out in Los Angeles.
John Shearer/Getty Images
Red carpet official! The actress posed with her dog on the blue carpet at the Independent Spirit Awards!
Chris Evans/Twitter
No caption necessary!
Jennifer Aniston/Instagram
"EVERY VOTE COUNTS," the Friends alum captioned this sweet photo.
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Smile for the camera!
Trish Badger/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Strike a pose!
Skyler2018 / BACKGRID
Man's best friend! The actor took his dog Kuma out for a stroll in NYC.
Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
How cute is this photo? The Spider-Man actor received some love from a sweet pup in London.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Work with mom! The actress and her beloved dog Finn posed for photos together in the Big Apple.
Courtesy Jason Kennedy
So sweet! The In the Room host and puppy Bennett Doodle Kennedy share an adorable bonding moment.
Courtesy Jason Kennedy
And a photo with mom!
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
That smile!
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
The actress and model's dog Colombo recently celebrated his first birthday!
