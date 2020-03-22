by Alyssa Morin | Sun., 22 Mar. 2020 7:08 PM
Peter Weber is passing down his wisdom about relationships.
The Bachelor star took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to do a Q&A with his 2.1 million followers and he got refreshingly candid. One particular person asked the pilot if he had any advice on breakups, which he certainly did.
Considering Weber has experienced two public breakups this month alone—the first being with his fiancée Hannah Ann Sluss and the second being with Madison Prewett—it's easy to see why he answered his fan's burning question.
"Advice for someone who was just broken up with out of a 3 year relationship," the 28-year-old star's follower asked.
"Breakups are supposed to hurt. But I believe things happen for a reason and you're one step closer to your person now," he responded. "You should never want to be with someone that doesn't want you back the same way."
Despite giving solid advice, it looks like Peter is focused on reaching his career, philanthropic, health and fitness goals.
In a separate response, Peter explained that he's most looking forward to setting up a "blood donating foundation" as a tribute to his grandmother. He said he's also eager to become a mentor to aspiring pilots.
However, it seems the 28-year-old star will soon get to cross one thing off his checklist. On Saturday, he shared that he's moving out of his parents' house.
"Real talk yes," he shared after a fan asked if he planned to live out on his own. "Either NYC for about a year or LA."
Peter isn't the only one eager about packing his bags. His parents, Peter Weber Sr. and Barbara Weber, expressed their excitement.
"Don't let the door hit you on the way out!" The Bachelor star's dad joked in the background. His mom responded, "We're empty nesters!"
It's unclear when Peter plans to make the big move out of his parents' home. However, one thing is certain: he has a lot to look forward to in 2020.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?