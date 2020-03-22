And so ends Michonne's The Walking Dead journey. For now.

In "What We Become," the 13th episode of The Walking Dead season 10, Danai Gurira made her exit. Warning, spoilers follow.

The episode featured Michonne taking Virgil back to his island with the goal of reuniting with his family and obtaining weapons for the ongoing war with the Whisperers. But things weren't what they seemed on Virgil's mysterious island. Yes, his family was there, but they were turned. Virgil asked Michonne to put them down, and she obliged, but there were no weapons…and Virgil was not what he seemed. Instead, when Michonne went snooping and discovered Virgil had other people on the island, he captured her and put her through one heck of a trip.