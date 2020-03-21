Dogs just wanna' have some fun.

The former Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise contestant Josh Murray can't get a home workout in without his playful pup innocently interrupting him.

On Saturday, the TV star shared an adorable video that shows him trying to get some push-ups in But shortly after, his dog Bella gets in his way, starts licking him and seems to want to play. Who can blame her?

"Welp, I tried. Clearly Bella hasn't seen me workout yet during this quarantine except for shoveling carbs in my #dadbod #10pushupchallenge #germansheperd," the former Bachelor In Paradise star wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this week, his adorable pup Bella celebrated her first birthday.

"My baby is 1 today! It seems like just yesterday when I brought her home and introduced her to her sister. Having a second dog is the best thing I've ever done, Bella and Gizzy are inseparable. She has brought such joy to my life, there is no substitute for a dogs unconditional love. Happy St. Patrick's Day to everyone!" Murray wrote, alongside a series of photos and videos of his adorable dogs.