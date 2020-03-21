Happy anniversary, Brittany and Jason Aldean!
The country music star and his wife celebrated five years of marriage on Saturday. Brittany shared on her Instagram page a tribute to her husband alongside a photo of the two exchanging vows at their 2015 wedding ceremony overlooking the ocean in Cancún, Mexico.
"5 years ago today I made the best decision of my life by marrying you," Brittany wrote. "The road has been a little tough at times but you and I never wavered. We stuck through it all and look at us now♥️ I am forever thankful for you, our marriage, the babies you've given me and for the person you've helped me evolve into. I love you more than anything, babe❣️ As we sit on the couch in our jammies today, I couldn't be happier. Because I'm with YOU. Love you ALWAYS. Happy Anniversary."
She also shared a photo of a colorful bouquet of mixed flowers Jason gave her.
The arrangement came with a note that read, "Happy 5th anniversary, my love, Jase."
"Love you," she wrote on her Instagram Story.
Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville
The singer and the former American Idol contestant, previously known as Brittany Kerr, are currently in the process of packing ahead of a move to a new home with their son Memphis Aldean, 2, and daughter Navy Rome, 1.
Aldean also has two daughters, Keeley, 17, and Kendyl, 12, from a previous marriage.