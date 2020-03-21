Malika Haqq is showing off her adorable baby boy.

The new mother is basking in finally having her little bundle of joy with her after giving birth on Saturday, March 14.

This morning, Malika shared an adorable photo of her baby boy Ace for the first time. In the picture she shared, her little one is wrapped in a cozy blanket, looking alert with his beautiful eyes wide open. She wrote, "Best week of my life."

Earlier this week, sources told E! News that Malika was "enjoying her first few days at home and hanging out with her family" after announcing the arrival of her son on social media a couple of days prior.

Her sister Khadijah Haqq also commented on Malika's picture, writing, "It's been AMAZING, What a GREAT baby you have sissy!"

When welcoming her nephew into the world, Khadijah took to Instagram to share a photo of baby Ace holding on to her index finger and wrote, "I'm never letting go nephew. Welcome to my family little Panda."

Kelly Rowland also gushed about Malika's baby boy, commenting, "What a cutie!!"

Adrienne Bailon wrote "So beautiful! Hiii Ace."