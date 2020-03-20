Could Ellen DeGeneresbe a better friend?
The Ellen DeGeneres Show suspended production last week amid the coronavirus pandemic and like millions of people worldwide, the host is currently social distancing. She's also checking up on her famous friends, and during this time of no televised celebrity interviews, she has been offering the next best thing—videos of their personal phone calls.
In recent days, she has shared videos of herself phoning stars like Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel, Tiffany Haddish and friend Kevin Hart and John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen. On Friday, she checked up on Jennifer Aniston. A lot.
"What are you doin'?" DeGeneres asked the actress over the phone, as seen in an Instagram video posted on Friday.
"Uh, well not much different than the last time we spoke about 30 minutes ago," Aniston replied.
"I thought you started a new project or something," DeGeneres said.
"No actually, I'm still cleaning out my closet, so that's still happening. How's your puzzle coming along?" Aniston asked.
On Monday, DeGeneres shared a video of herself trying to work on a 4,000-piece puzzle, and then giving up.
"The table wasn't big enough. I had to get rid of it," she told Aniston. "I mean I really had good intentions, but the table was too small, so I had to get rid of it."
Aniston suggested she try to piece the puzzle together on the floor.
"Courteney [Cox] suggested that too. We have four dogs and two cats," DeGeneres said, referring to her and wife Portia De Rossi's pets. "There's no way I can do a puzzle on the floor. That's not possible."
"I'll call you in 30 minutes and see what you're doing," she added.