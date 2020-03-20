Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and More Pay Tribute to Colleague After He Dies From Coronavirus

by Corinne Heller | Fri., 20 Mar. 2020 11:24 AM

The Today show co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb and other NBC News employees are sharing touching tributes to their late colleague Larry Edgeworth, who died at age 61 on Thursday after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The company's chairman, Andy Lack, announced his death in an email to staff members on Friday. Edgeworth had spent more than 25 years at NBC News, working as an audio technician and then working in an equipment room at the company's 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters in New York City, where the Today show is filmed. His wife Crystal said he also suffered from other health issues, NBC News reported.

Edgeworth is also survived by their two sons.

"My heart breaks this morning at the loss of NBC audio technician Larry Edgeworth (pictured right) due to COVID19," Guthrie wrote on Instagram on Friday, alongside a photo of her late colleague.

"I adored Larry," she continued. "We traveled together for two straight months on a campaign in 2008 and he was always the most warm, most professional, most loving. All hours of the day and night, no matter how hungry or tired or stressed we were - he was always a joy. He loved his work and excelled at it. He loved his colleagues and boy did we love him. Larry, dear, I will miss you. My deepest condolences and prayers to his family."

Guthrie also shared another pic with Edgeworth.

Kotb tweeted, "I would like for you to know this name: Larry Edgeworth. He was a longtime member of our NBC crew.. big smile.. big heart..we loved Larry and he loved us back.. all of us ...He died after testing positive for the Coronavirus."

Today show weatherman Al Roker posted on his Instagram page a photo of Edgeworth sitting with his sound equipment, writing, "Larry Edgeworth was a giant both physically and emotionally. You were always in good hands when he was on your crew. He would always ask about Nick and losing him to underlying health issues exacerbated by Covid-19 is devastating. Thoughts and prayers to his wife and two sons. Our @nbcnews family has lost a consummate professional and a friend."

Larry Edgeworth, NBC News

Instagram

Today co-anchor Dylan Dreyer shared the same pic, writing, "Coronavirus hitting close to home as I heard the news that Larry Edgeworth, a dear colleague, has passed away. He was truly one of the nicest men I've ever had the pleasure of working with. Through the coldest snowstorm, he always had a smile on his face. He was one of the last people I saw at work before I left for maternity leave. I'll miss this wonderfully kind man very much. I'm praying for his family as they try to make sense of this difficult time."

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt posted a photo of him with Edgeworth.

"Proud to have known and worked with Larry Edgeworth for nearly 20 years," he wrote. "Shared some great adventures here and abroad. An excellent audio engineer and a tremendous man. Always had his team's back. Larry, I loved when you'd call me "Mr. Smooth." I'll miss you pal. God bless you and your family. #restinpeace #we'llgetthroughthis #beatcoronavirus #toenailjuice."

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

