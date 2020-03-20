Love Kelly Clarkson? You're not alone.
Mariah Carey praised the 37-year-old singer via Instagram on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, the American Idol alumna took to the social network to perform a rendition of Carey's song "Vanishing." Clarkson held the mini concert in a bathroom at her ranch in Montana.
"Hiding in Montana," Clarkson wrote in part of the caption alongside the clip. "That time [you're] quarantined, [your] kids [are] sleeping, so [you're] stuck in a bathroom and [your] glam squad's nowhere in sight."
Needless to say, The Voice coach totally nailed the performance. Even Carey called it a "beautiful rendition." The five-time Grammy winner also sent along some words of support.
"I know you're usually working 30 hours a day, 8 days a week, so this must be quite an adjustment for you (as it is for us all!)" she wrote in the comments section. "Keep the videos coming!!"
Carey even put in a request for Clarkson to sing "Whenever You Call" next.
After the performance, Clarkson said she hoped her followers are staying safe with their families and asked them to keep social distancing. She also shared some words of encouragement.
"We're going to get through it," she said. "This is just a really crappy time, but that's OK. We're going to get through it."
In addition, she thanked everyone for spreading positivity online and revealed how she's been spending time with her family amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
"We have a lot of kids, and we've been doing school every day," she said. "And we've been cooking every meal, which I don't generally do. But you know what? Everything tastes great when A.1. Sauce is involved because I'm not good at cooking."