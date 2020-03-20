Love Kelly Clarkson? You're not alone.

Mariah Carey praised the 37-year-old singer via Instagram on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the American Idol alumna took to the social network to perform a rendition of Carey's song "Vanishing." Clarkson held the mini concert in a bathroom at her ranch in Montana.

"Hiding in Montana," Clarkson wrote in part of the caption alongside the clip. "That time [you're] quarantined, [your] kids [are] sleeping, so [you're] stuck in a bathroom and [your] glam squad's nowhere in sight."

Needless to say, The Voice coach totally nailed the performance. Even Carey called it a "beautiful rendition." The five-time Grammy winner also sent along some words of support.

"I know you're usually working 30 hours a day, 8 days a week, so this must be quite an adjustment for you (as it is for us all!)" she wrote in the comments section. "Keep the videos coming!!"

Carey even put in a request for Clarkson to sing "Whenever You Call" next.