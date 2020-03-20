Ellen DeGeneres continues to prove she has some major stars in her phone contacts!

The talk show host, who is currently social distancing amid the Coronavirus outbreak, has been taking time to catch up with her celeb friends while she's home. Yesterday, we showed you Ellen's call with Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, and now she's FaceTiming with Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart...and chatting with a credit card company.

In a hilarious new video, filmed by Ellen's wife, Portia De Rossi, Ellen receives a call from a credit card company. And while she'd usually hang up, Ellen decides to stay on the line to chat with a representative. When asked if she'd like to discuss an opportunity with the company, Ellen replies, "No, I was just bored. I'm sequestered in my house, I'm quarantined and I thought, you know, I'll talk to somebody. So, hi."

After a brief exchange, Ellen explains that she has to hang up because Tiffany Haddish is calling.

"Hey!" Ellen says to Tiffany. "I was so bored I was on the other line with some credit card company."