Top Chef All Stars L.A. Week 1: Who Was Eliminated?

Smallz & Raskind/Bravo
by Allison Crist | Thu., 19 Mar. 2020 8:00 PM
Season 17 of Top Chef All Stars L.A. is in full swing, and the competition is especially fierce this time around.
HostPadma Lakshmi declared early on that the 15 chefs returning to Top Chef are among the best of the best, and they've got more motivation than ever to make it to the end as the winner will receive $250,000—the largest cash prize in the show's history.
Along the way, the chefs will be joined by the likes of everyone from Kelly Clarkson to Danny Trejo. Fan-favorite judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons are of course on board as well.
So who was eliminated week one?
After the Quickfire Challenge, the chefs were divided into five groups of three and challenged to cook seafood dishes using only fire on the beaches of Malibu.
The top chefs of the night were: Gregory (who won!), Stephanie and Jamie.
And the bottom chefs were: Lee Anne, Joe and Brian.
Ultimately, it was...
ELIMINATED WEEK 1: Joe was eliminated for his overly complicated, soggy flatbread that none of the judges liked.
Joe competed in the Colorado season, season 15.
Lee Anne was a contestant on season one and came back in Last Chance Kitchen season seven.
Jamie competed in the Charleston-set season 14.
Melissa was on season 12 in Boston.
Kevin is a veteran of season six in Las Vegas.
Angelo was in season seven and the All Stars season eight.
Nini is a veteran of season 16.
Eric competed in season 16 when the show was in Kentucky.
Jennifer Caroll was originally on season six, returned for the season eight All Stars season and in Last Chance Kitchen season seven.
Bryan competed in season six of the show.
Stephanie was in New Orleans for season 11.
Lisa was a contestant on season four, the Chicago-set season.
Karen was on season 13 of Top Chef.
Brian was an early competitor on the show from season three.
Viewers will recognize Gregory from season 12, the Boston-set season.
Check back here each week to see the latest elimination news!
Watch Top Chef Thursdays at 10 p.m. on Bravo!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)
