by Carolin Lehmann | Thu., 19 Mar. 2020 5:59 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Francophiles, listen up! If your international travel plans have just been benched, and all of this has left you feeling rather comme ci comme ca, worry not: Designer Clare Vivier has a new line at Anthropologie that's just one step away from sunning on the French Riviera.
Her collection, which includes home goods, apparel and accessories in cheerful hues was inspired by the artwork of Pablo Picasso when he lived in Cannes with his wife Jacqueline Roque, as well as Vivier's own summer vacations on Île de Ré, a French island.
"My trips there each summer with my family are a constant source of inspiration, scouring the flea markets, riding my bike along the shore and stumbling upon old architecture with the turn of every
corner," Vivier said.
You're going to want to whip out your French dictionary, because each and every item below has us saying oui, oui.
Bring the scents of France to your home with À La Mer (inspired by the Mediterranean), Dans Les Bois (with hints of the forest) and À La Campagne (which is reminiscent of the French countryside). Sign us up for all three!
If you're in the market for a new beach towel, how could you pass this one up? It lets you know right where you are—at la plage, obviously. Plus, it's a feel-good piece, as it's made using eco-friendly production methods.
For some French girl fashion, slide on this headband. It's available in three colors and is made of leather.
These hand-blown tumblers that come in three different colorways have a sweet "CV" etched into the glass. They pair perfectly with the carafe below when serving friends in style.
If you're not serving beverages from a carafe, you're not French enough. This one comes in all the colors of the French flag.
Speaking of the colors of the French flag, this dinner plate is a necessary buy for any gourmet. Its petite print reads: "How do you say… I love it?" Ditto.
Does it get any cuter than this basic cotton T with a fierce leopard graphic? We envision it with the sleeves rolled up and tucked into some paperbag-waist jeans.
We love anything personalized, and you can pick your initial to appear on this notebook. Each letter comes in a different colorway, so your journal will be uniquely yours.
How about investing in an actual lunch bag rather than tossing your bits and bobs into a carryall? (That's what we're trying to convince ourselves to do.) These fab ones available in two prints mimic paper bags but naturally last far longer.
Speaking of your office lunch, these bento boxes will prevent your fruits and vegetables from being squashed. Plus, they come in three cheerful France-inspired prints. Their corresponding band makes sure everything keeps in its right place.
If you live by the ocean or have a beach trip planned later this year, strike now so you don't miss this printed beach umbrella. And psssst! If the sea isn't in your cards, you can also prop it up by the pool. It blocks 98% of UV rays.
Want to shop more collabs? Check out Jennifer Lopez's new shoe line at DSW as well as the Keds x Draper James collab.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?