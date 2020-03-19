Be a Top Chef at Home With These 11 Kitchen Must-Haves

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Are you ready for the return of Top Chef? Season 17 premieres on Bravo on March 19 and the competition will be fierce.

While you watch the professionals in awe, you can stock your own kitchen with all the essentials that'll make you the Top Chef of your home. We've rounded up all the tools to help you prepare any recipe. Like this wildly popular pressure cooker, a must-have mixer and one of the mightiest blenders on the market.

Shop all of our favorite kitchen favorites below! Food sold separately, of course.