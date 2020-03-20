This isn't exactly how Adam Lambert wanted to be sharing his new album with the world.

With a release date of Friday, Mar. 20 set for Velvet, the American Idol alum's fourth studio album, there was a whole promotional plan put into place. And then, the world came to a halt thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and the increased need for social distancing.

"I've been able to reflect on the past busy few months," Lambert told E! News exclusively about the last few days leading up to the big release, "but obviously I'd rather out and about. I was due to be in New York for the album launch and then in London, so it's gutting I can't be."

He continued, "But what can you do? We have to stay positive and I feel like the music world is doing the best it can to make sure we are!"

With Velvet out now for fans to get lost in, Lambert's certainly doing his part.