The coronavirus may be forcing millions of people indoors, but Evangeline Lilly isn't one of them.
On Monday, the Lost star revealed on Instagram she's taking her chances and continuing to live life "as usual" despite warnings from the government and the World Health Organization. Evangeline added she's continuing to take her two children to gymnastics camp, with the added precaution of making them wash their hands before they go.
"I think we all need to slow down, take a breath and look at the facts we are being presented with," she told one commenter. "They do not add up to the all-out, global lockdown, control, pandemonia (sic) and insanity we are experiencing."
In fact, the star believes COVID-19 is nothing but a "respiratory flu" that the government is using as an opportunity to "grab more power."
She explained, "Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall (sic) Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. It's unnerving."
The 40-year-old also revealed she's living with her two kids and her father, who's battling stage four Leukemia.
Nonetheless, the actress stated, "Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices."
Of course, many people voiced their displeasure with the actress' decisions, which place not just her and her family at risk but the people around them as well. Moreover, some chastised her for sharing dangerous beliefs. "[Your] followers may take this as permission to engage their children in similar activities. Please use you platform to encourage you (sic) followers to listen to their local leaders and stay put," one recommended.
Meanwhile, the rest of Hollywood is taking the necessary precautions to slow the spread of coronavirus. At the moment, Cannes 2020 has been postponed, along with Coachella, Met Gala and others.
But on the bright side of things, celebrities are banning together to entertain the world. Miley Cyruslaunched a morning show of sorts on Instagram while John Legend and others are hosting concerts from their home.
