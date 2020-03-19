Why Lily Allen and David Harbour Are Sparking Marriage Rumors

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., 19 Mar. 2020 10:08 AM

Are congratulations in order for a special Hollywood couple?

Pop culture fans are buzzing after Lily Allen and David Harbour appeared in an Instagram Live together to discuss social distancing amid the Coronavirus.

But according to JustJared, a fan asked how many copies of Lily's latest album No Shame were sold. Her answer may raise some eyebrows.

"[5,000]. I'm serious. That's how bad things are these days. You think you married a pop star? You didn't," Lily shared. "Not that we're married. We're not married. I just want to make sure you know."

But if that wasn't enough to spark some buzz, David interjected telling followers, "But she is my wife." Lily responded, "Yes we do pretend." Hmmm

As fans know, both Lily and David aren't ones to be public with their personal life. In fact, the couple didn't make their red carpet debut until the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards this past January after dating for months.

Celebrity Couples We Admire

And back in November, the couple sparked engagement rumors but never confirmed or denied any reports.

The reason behind the speculation? We have to blame it on the ring on that finger Lily wore while attending the Frozen 2 premiere with her two daughters.

Ultimately, these two aren't ones to post about their love story on social media or discuss romance in major interviews. Instead, the pair remains stronger than ever and will continue to keep fans guessing.

"That's right, it's the brilliant, beautiful, brash, bold, brave and just f--kin' hot @LilyAllen," David previously wrote on Instagram Stories while celebrating the 2020 SAG Awards. We told you things were good, right?

