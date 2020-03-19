It's all about that he said, she said...or they said.

Listen, we're not naive when it comes to relationships in The Bachelor franchise. It's hard enough to make it work in the real world, let alone when millions have watched you fall in love on TV.

With that being said, we were still a little shocked when Peter Weber and Madison Prewett revealed their mutual decision to not continue their new romance just 48 hours after their intense showdown with Peter's mom Barb Weber during the After the Final Rose special. (And that's not even getting into the Hannah Ann Sluss of it all.)

Of course, given that they are a Bachelor pair, both Peter and Madison had their own statements regarding their breakup prepped, a pretty standard tradition among the franchise's former couples as many choose to release their own joint statement. Unless there's drama and that's when things get really interesting.