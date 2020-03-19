Queen Elizabeth II and Her Dog Head to Windsor Amid Social Distancing

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., 19 Mar. 2020 8:01 AM
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace and headed to Windsor Castle on Thursday.
Her Majesty was photographed sitting in her car with her adorable dog. The Queen appeared to be wearing a blue sweater, pearl earrings and a bright shade of lipstick for the journey.
The Royal Household announced earlier this week that the 93-year-old monarch would be making the trip.
"Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19th March, one week earlier than planned," a statement on the website read. "It is likely The Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period."
While the Royal Household didn't give a specific reason for the shift in schedule, ITV News royal editor Chris Ship reported it was to "assist with social distancing." He also reported that her husband Prince Philip traveled by helicopter from Wood Farm in Sandringham to Windsor to match her schedule and join her for the Easter holiday.
In fact, The Royal Household revealed there were a "number of changes being made" to The Queen's schedule as a "sensible precaution and for practical reasons." Although, the Household noted that her meetings with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Commanding Officer of HMS Queen Elizabeth and the Bishop of Hereford would "go ahead as planned."
"In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by The Queen, and other Members of the Royal Family, in the coming months will be cancelled or postponed," part of the announcement read. "The annual Maundy Service at St George's Chapel on 9th April will not go ahead. Three Garden Parties hosted by The Queen, due to be held at Buckingham Palace in May, will now not take place. Guests already invited to these Garden Parties will be asked to attend in 2021. Two additional Garden Parties given for the Not Forgotten Association and the National Trust will also not take place. Investitures will be rearranged to later dates."
It also stated that further announcements regarding Trooping the Colour and the 75th anniversary of VE Day "will be made in due course, in consultation with the government." The State Visit of the Emperor and Empress of Japan to the U.K. was also postponed.
Earlier this week, Prince William offered words of encouragement amid the coronavirus pandemic and spoke about the National Emergencies Trust.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offered words of support, as well.
These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary. There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit. We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now. Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle. We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being. In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up. We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us. We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come...
