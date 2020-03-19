How suite is this?!

On Wednesday, Brenda Song took a walk down memory lane to celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. Taking to Instagram, the Disney alum shared a throwback picture from the show's Halloween episode, where she and co-stars Dylan Sprouse, Cole Sprouse and Ashley Tisdale can be seen mid-scream.

"My actual reaction when I just read that it's the 15th anniversary of the premiere #thesuitelifeofzackandcody !!" she captioned the post. "That's insane! I've never felt so old. Hahaha. Such an incredible life changing time. Miss you gang!"

During the Disney Channel show's 3-season run, Song played Tipton hotel heiress London Tipton, a role that would launch the Dollface star's career and make her a household name. After the series wrapped in 2008, she joined Dylan and Cole for the Suite Life spin-off series The Suite Life on Deck, which followed the characters as they enrolled in a semester-at-sea program aboard the SS Tipton.