by Elyse Dupre | Thu., 19 Mar. 2020 5:21 AM
It's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—and family!
The 45-year-old host dropped another at-home edition of his late-night program on Wednesday, and his loved ones made several adorable cameos. For instance, his daughter Winnie (6) filled in for The Roots and served as the musician. She also did some of the graphics. Similarly, his wife, Nancy Juvonen, took over for the camera crew and did the filming. His daughter, Frances (5), also crashed the monologue to give Fallon a few sweet snuggles.
Still, many of the show's familiar elements were there. For instance, Fallon told a few jokes. Although, his girls proved to be a tough audience.
"Did you like it?" he asked his youngest after telling a joke.
"No," she replied.
He also had a celebrity guest—Lin-Manual Miranda. They talked about Miranda's new projects and how he's keeping his kids occupied amid school closures. They also promoted Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS to help raise money for its COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which assists those in the Broadway community who are facing challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, Miranda gave a special performance of "Dear Theodosia" from his hit musical Hamilton.
Watch the video to see the episode.
The Tonight Show recently decided to suspend production through its previously planned hiatus. Late Night With Seth Meyers and The Wendy Williams Show have suspended production, as well amid the global coronavirus pandemic. In addition, shows like Today, Good Morning America, Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune and more have suspended live studio audiences.
To read more ways the coronavirus is impacting Hollywood and the entertainment industry, click here.
YouTube
(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?