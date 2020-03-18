The Masked Singer Unmasks the Swan

What a season this is turning out to be.

Last week, Sarah Palin in a bear costume. This week, it's Bella Thorne as a swan. This episode of The Masked Singer was another example of the best kind of reveal, where it's someone Ken has co-starred with and yet doesn't recognize even a little bit. He and Bella were in The Duff together back in 2015, and she has also worked with Nick Cannon before.

Bella said she did the show because she saw how many times Ken guessed her for the Flamingo in season two.

"That made me super excited. I started watching the show and I just thought it was so amazing, so dope, and I was like, let's do that," she said. "Getting in front of people really gets me super nervous, so this was really out of my comfort zone."