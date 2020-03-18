Lance Bass is not giving up on his dream to be a dad.

The star is revealing he and husband Michael Turchin have been trying to conceive a baby via IVF for the better part of two years to no avail. He tells Entertainment Tonight, "It's been a very long process, years in the making... There have been a lot of ups and downs—way more downs than ups."

Most recently, the *NSYNC singer and his husband of almost six years attempted their ninth round of IVF, but unfortunately their surrogate miscarried eight weeks into the pregnancy in August, something he says "happens to pretty much everyone when you're going through IVF."

"You try to trick yourself into not getting excited because you know anything can happen at any time, especially in those first few weeks when there's a huge possibility that the [embryos] won't stick," the 40-year-old explains. "You keep telling yourself that and trying not to get your hopes up, but you're always going to have those thoughts in the back of your brain where you're already planning out their lives. Especially once you know the sex—you can't help but fast-forward over their entire lives and imagine who they're going to be like, who they might marry and all kinds of stuff."